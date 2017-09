3B Nolan Arenado has homered in a franchise record six consecutive games.

RHP Chad Bettis pitched 4 1/3 innings, his second-shortest outing in 16 starts this season.

LF Corey Dickerson (broken right ribs) is on track to return to the majors.

LHP Kyle Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, will go to the Arizona Fall League and pitch for the Salt River Rafters.