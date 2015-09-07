Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Jairo Diaz worked the ninth and gave up two singles but no runs while striking out one. Diaz is being given a long look this month to see whether his power stuff, including a fastball that touches 98-99 mph, might play at the back end of the bullpen next year. In eight games, Diaz, whom the Rockies recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 23, has a 1.17 ERA with two walks and five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

LHP Yohan Flande allowed eight hits and six runs in 4 2/3 innings with one walk, which was intentional, and two strikeouts. It was the shortest of Flande’s eight starts this season. The six earned runs he allowed tied his career high, and the eight hits tied his season-high. Flande, who allowed a homer to Giants C Buster Posey in the fourth, has yielded at least one home run in six consecutive starts and a total of 12 homers in 60 innings overall this season and 11 homers in 42 innings as a starter.

3B Nolan Arenado went 0-for-3 with a walk as his franchise-record streak of homering in six consecutive games ended. When Arenado ended the third inning with a fly ball to left, he broke his bat. “It was just sad, because that was the bat I hit my homers with,” he said. “Obviously, it was a pretty cool streak. It’s hard to really think about it, because I never thought about it at the plate. I thought about just hitting the ball hard. I think today in the ninth inning, I was like, ‘I didn’t hit a homer today. The streak’s going to be broken now.'”

LF Corey Dickerson (broken right ribs) played nine innings in the field Sunday night for Triple-A Albuquerque, in his third rehab game in the field after two as the designated hitter. In the five games, he went 6-for-21 (.286) with a home run. Dickerson, who was injured trying to make a catch July 30, will then fly to San Diego, where the Rockies begin a series Monday, to be re-evaluated. If all is well, he is expected to be activated during the series against the Padres.

C Nick Hundley left the game in the sixth inning after sustaining a cervical strain while taking a swing in the fourth. He is listed day-to-day. Dustin Garneau is the backup catcher. 1B Wilin Rosario, who began his career as a catcher but was moved to first because of his defensive shortcomings, could go behind the plate if need be.