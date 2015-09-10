FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
September 10, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jordan Lyles, who had season-ending toe surgery in June, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. “Things went well,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It was a good day for him.” Weiss said it is possible Lyles will pitch this offseason in winter ball. “He’s had various injuries, but none to his arm,” Weiss said. “His arm has stayed strong and fresh.”

3B Nolan Arenado was back in the lineup Tuesday after being lifted from Monday’s game. He dived into the seats Monday trying to snag a foul ball and landed heavily on his chest. X-rays were negative, and he started the second game of the four-game series at Petco Park. “He did some talking to me (Monday) night before he left,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It takes a lot to keep him out.” Arenado hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning Tuesday, but the Padres pulled out a win in the bottom of the inning.

OF Corey Dickerson was reinstated to the Rockies from the disabled list. He had been out since Aug. 1 with broken ribs. He missed time earlier this season with plantar fasciitis. “It was no fun being a cheerleader,” he said. Dickerson, who lined out as a pinch hitter Tuesday, could start Wednesday.

SS Jose Reyes was back in the lineup after getting a day off Monday. Reyes was hitless in four at-bats.

RF Carlos Gonzalez returned to the lineup Tuesday following a planned off day. He went 0-for-3 with a walk.

C Nick Hundley was out of the lineup for the second consecutive day due to a tender neck. “He’s still pretty sore,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We still don’t think it’s going to be a long time. It’s a day-to-day situation.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
