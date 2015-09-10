Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau, who started the last three games in Nick Hundley’s absence, hit his first major league homer Wednesday off Padres RHP James Shields. Garneau is 4-for-30 (.133) with two doubles and a homer.

3B Nolan Arenado was 2-for-4 Wednesday at San Diego. He is hitting .373 (19-for-51) against the Padres this season with five home runs and 11 RBIs.

LHP Chris Rusin took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday, allowing six runs on eight hits, including two homers, in three innings. When Rusin, 28, faced the Padres on Aug. 16 at Coors Field, he threw a complete-game, five-hit shutout. However, Rusin is 1-6 on the road this season with a 5.57 ERA.

C Nick Hundley’s sore neck was upgraded to a cervical strain Wednesday after an MRI exam. Hundley will be re-evaluated in three or four days. He sustained the injury while swinging a bat Sunday.