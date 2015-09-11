Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Jorge De La Rosa allowed three runs on three hits and three walks Thursday. Although he wasn’t credited with the win, De La Rosa is 9-4 with a 3.60 ERA since May 16. He is 6-3 on the road during the run with a 3.24 ERA.

RHP Justin Miller worked 2 1/3 perfect innings the past three days against the Padres and struck out all seven hitters he faced. He was credited with the win Thursday, evening his record at 2-2.

RF Carlos Gonzalez’s 37th homer of the season Thursday was his 33rd since June 1. He has hit 24 homers since July 22. Since July 5, Gonzalez is hitting .316 (66-for-209) with 27 homers and 59 RBIs.

C Wilin Rosario started at catcher for the first time this season Thursday. With Michael McHenry on the 60-day disabled list and Nick Hundley out indefinitely with a cervical neck strain, the Rockies had been down to rookie Dustin Garneau, who is batting .133 in 10 games despite hitting the first homer of his career Wednesday night. Rosario spent most of his time at first base this season, but he moved back behind the plate with Hundley down and went 0-for-4. Rockies manager Walt Weiss said Thursday that the team might call up another catcher.