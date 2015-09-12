Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau hit his second homer in three nights with a three-run shot in Friday’s seventh inning. Garneau, whose first career home run came in Wednesday’s blowout loss at San Diego, hit a three-run shot to give the Rockies a 3-0 lead Friday night.

LHP Yohan Flande is getting a long look as a starter, but things didn’t go well his last time out. Flande, who is scheduled to pitch Saturday night in Seattle, gave up six runs off eight hits over 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Giants the last time out. As a starter this season, he has gone 2-1 with a 4.93 ERA over his first eight outings.

CF Charlie Blackmon stole his team-leading 37th base in Friday’s ninth inning. Blackmon ranks third in the National League in steals.

3B Nolan Arenado had a sixth-inning single to extend his hitting streak to five games Friday night, but the National League leader in home runs didn’t go deep. It marked only the fourth time in 12 games played this month that Arenado failed to hit a homer.

RHP Chad Bettis threw seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits, in Friday night’s 4-2 win in Seattle. Bettis had his best outing since his May 29 near-no-hitter at Philadelphia. In that game, Bettis allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings -- both hits came in the eighth.

SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) was not in the lineup Friday, marking the second consecutive day he did not start. It’s the first time since Reyes was traded from Toronto that he’s been out of the lineup on back-to-back days.