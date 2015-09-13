Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tommy Murphy made his major league debut Saturday after being selected from Triple-A Albuquerque. He went 0-for-3 and scored a run after reaching on an error in the sixth.

LHP Yohan Flande had his shortest start of the season Saturday when he failed to get out of the fourth inning. Flande allowed four runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in a 7-2 loss at Seattle.

RHP David Hale came on to clean up the mess left by starter Yohan Flande and was effective -- outside of the long ball. Hale gave up two home runs during a three-inning, three-run performance in relief.

SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) was not in the lineup for the third day in a row Saturday. Cristhian Adames got the start at shortstop and batted leadoff.

RHP Kyle Kendrick will be make his third consecutive start on Saturday after spending some time in the Rockies’ bullpen and on the 15-day disabled list. He has plenty of room for improvement, and the Rockies most hope to see a longer outing. Kendrick has not worked more than five innings since July 3.

C Nick Hundley (cervical strain) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Saturday, effectively ending his season. Hundley hit .301 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs in 103 games with the Rockies this season.

RHP Tyler Chatwood was sent to Class A Ashville on a rehab assignment. Chatwood is trying to come back from Tommy John surgery in June 2014.

