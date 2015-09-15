Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP John Axford earned his 23rd save of the season with a scoreless ninth Sunday. Axford struck out AL home run leader Nelson Cruz, then gave up a single to 2B Robinson Cano before getting the final two outs.

3B Nolan Arenado had another rough outing Sunday, but he did collect the Rockies’ lone RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Arenado, who had eight home runs in 11 September games entering the series, was 0-for-4 Sunday to finish the three-game set with one hit in 12 at-bats.

LF Brandon Barnes made one of the Rockies’ best defensive plays of the season when he dived into the corner to rob Seattle 3B Kyle Seager of an extra-base hit in the eighth. With Colorado leading 3-2, one out and a runner on first, Barnes fully extended to make the catch, then started an inning-ending double play with a throw to the relay man. Barnes, who hurt his chin and ribs, was icing his ribs after the game, but he said he doesn’t expect to miss any action.

RHP Jon Gray is still seeking his first decision as he prepares for his eighth major league start Monday at Dodger Stadium. Gray has been on both sides of the run-support coin. He pitched five scoreless innings in his last start but got a no-decision in a 2-1 loss at San Diego. Gray allowed 10 hits in his previous start, but the Rockies pulled away for a 9-4 win over the Diamondbacks. Colorado is 1-6 when Gray starts, but he hasn’t been involved in any of the decisions.

SS Jose Reyes (sore left Achilles) sat out Sunday for the fourth day in a row Saturday. Cristhian Adames got the start at shortstop and batted seventh, and he went 1-for-4.

RF Carlos Gonzalez had a rough series in Seattle. He went 1-for-4 Sunday to finish off a 1-for-12 weekend.

RHP Kyle Kendrick was pretty effective in his third start since coming off the disabled list. He threw five innings against Seattle on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits. Kendrick, who was pulled after 72 pitches, hasn’t gotten an out past the fifth inning since July 3.