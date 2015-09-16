Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arnado, who was 1-for-4, has hit safely in 12 of 14 games against the Dodgers this season. He also registered hits in 12 of 15 contests this month for Colorado, batting .350 with eight homers, four doubles and 15 RBIs.

RHP Jon Gray (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in 4 2/3 innings at Dodger Stadium. Gray, who threw 92 pitches (54 strikes), also hit a batter. However, Colorado manager Walt Weiss was pleased with Gray’s effort. “I saw an explosive fastball, and the secondary stuff was good,” Weiss said. “He threw some sliders, threw good changeups, did a great job. That’s a real tough lineup to get through. He did a real nice job of keeping us in position to win the game.”

SS Jose Reyes, who sat out the previous three days due to a sore left Achilles, was back in the lineup Monday. He went 0-for-4.