Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado homered in the 16th inning, lifting the Rockies to a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers in a game that ended early Wednesday morning. Arenado slammed his 39th home run on the first pitch he saw from reliever Mat Latos (4-10). “I think I was more relieved than anything,” said Arenado, who is tied for the National League lead in homers with Nationals RF Bryce Harper. “It was a long game. We battled. Obviously, that homer was great, but our pitchers kept us in the game for me to have a chance to do that, so that was great. It was a good team win. We used everyone out there.”

LHP Chris Rusin worked six-plus innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks. It was the 12th quality start in 19 outings this season for Rusin.

RHP David Hale (4-5) earned the victory in the five-hour, 23-minute marathon. Hale worked a scoreless 15th inning, allowing just one hit. Hale and the Rockies’ bullpen combined to limit the Dodgers to a run on seven hits in 10 innings.

RF Carlos Gonzalez had a rough night, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. Gonzalez also was forced to leave the contest in the top of the 15th inning after fouling a ball off his foot. The Rockies list him as day-to-day.