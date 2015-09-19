FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2015 / 4:36 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tyler Chatwood, who is coming back from his second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014, started Thursday night for low Class A Asheville and took the loss as the Tourists were eliminated 5-1 by Hickory in the South Atlantic League championship series. Chatwood threw 42 pitches, including 22 strikes, while allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) with three walks and two strikeouts. He is scheduled to stay with the Rockies through most of this final homestand that ends Sept. 27 and then go to the Rockies’ Instructional League program in Scottsdale, Ariz.

