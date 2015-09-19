Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. He leads the National League with 112 RBIs. This was his 15th game this season with three or more hits. In 18 games this month, Arenado is batting .365 (27-for-75) with four doubles, nine homers, 17 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

1B Justin Morneau went 2-for-3 with a double in the third and a triple off the center field wall in the sixth. He has tripled in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Charlie Blackmon is the only other Rockies player to accomplish that feat this season; he did it July 9-10 against Atlanta. Since Morneau returned from the 60-day disabled list Sept. 4, he has gone 10-for-33 (.303) and has hit safely in seven of 10 games.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 0-for-4. Right fielder Matt Kemp’s diving catch robbed him of a hit in the first, and Gonzalez lined to second to end the fifth. Second baseman Cory Spangenberg was shifted into short right field and made a leaping catch to take a hit away from Gonzalez. Nonetheless, he’s 7-for-56 (.125) against the Padres this season with two homers and four RBIs.

C Wilin Rosario has been behind the plate for Jorge De La Rosa’s past two starts -- Sept. 10 at San Diego and Wednesday at Los Angeles -- and will continue to catch him the balance of the season. Rosario began his career as a catcher but was shifted to first base because of his defensive shortcomings. He had not caught this season before his two games this month with De La Rosa. Manager Walt Weiss said, “It’s been impressive, particularly the first game he caught. To be honest with you, I wasn’t sure what to expect. He hadn’t been back there all year. I was very impressed with the way he handled himself. Backed it up with another good performance with De La the other night in LA.” On Sept. 10, De La Rosa allowed six hits and three runs in five innings with three walks and six strikeouts in Colorado’s 4-3 win. On Tuesday, De La Rosa threw a complete game and allowed six hits with one walk and five strikeouts but lost 2-0 as Alex Wood gave up one hit in eight innings.

RHP Tyler Chatwood, who is coming back from his second Tommy John surgery on July 24, 2014, started Thursday night for low Class A Asheville and took the loss as the Tourists were eliminated 5-1 by Hickory in the South Atlantic League championship series. Chatwood threw 42 pitches, including 22 strikes, while allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) with three walks and two strikeouts. He is scheduled to stay with the Rockies through most of this final homestand that ends Sept. 27 and then go to the Rockies’ Instructional League program in Scottsdale, Ariz.