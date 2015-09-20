Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tom Murphy, hitless in his first eight career at-bats, went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Playing in his fourth game and making his third start, Murphy singled home a run in the first inning for his first career hit and RBI and homered on his third at-bat, driving Marcus Mateo’s 0-2 slider over the fence in center. Murphy lined a single over shortstop to drive in the Rockies’ final run in the eighth. “After that first hit, I kind of relaxed and got a little more comfortable,” Murphy said. “Each game you’re here, you get a little more comfortable. I thought my approach the whole time I’ve been here has been pretty good, but tonight it came together.”

LHP Yohan Flande, who started Saturday night, was hit on the left knee with a line drive off the bat of Jedd Gyorko and left after 2 2/3 innings. He was diagnosed with a left patellar tendon contusion. X-rays were negative. Manager Walt Weiss said, “That hit him square on the knee. But he seems to be all right. I don’t know how. He seems to be doing OK. He came out of it a lot better than I thought he would.”

CF Charlie Blackmon was 8-for-46 entering Saturday night’s game but went 3-for-4 with a double, walk, RBI and run scored. It was Blackmon’s 15th game this season with three or more hits, and his single in the first inning snapped an 0-for-14 hitless streak at home. The Rockies’ primary leadoff hitter, Blackmon is batting .288 with 30 doubles, eight triples, 15 homers, 53 RBIs, 84 runs scored and 38 stolen bases. Manager Walt Weiss said, “Charlie Blackmon’s put together another very solid season. Last year, everyone talked about his great first half. This year, I feel like he’s been able to put together a very consistent season.”

RHP Jordan Lyles threw 30 pitches -- fastballs and changeups, no breaking pitches -- in his first simulated game since he underwent season-ending surgery on June 10 on a torn ligament in his left big toe. Lyles threw 15 pitches, took a break as if between innings and finished with 15 pitches. “It’s fine, perfect, normal,” Lyles said of his toe. “Just going to build up my arm and start throwing some innings.” Lyles will do that in the instructional league program in Scottsdale, Ariz., and is expected to travel there toward the end of the Rockies’ current homestand that ends Sept. 27. He said he will most likely then go to the Rockies’ Dominican instructional league program for a couple starts. Manager Walt Weiss said in his simulated game, Lyles “commanded the ball real well. Usually that first time out against hitters, you’re spraying the ball all over the place. But Jordan threw strikes, looked real good.” Weiss said the Rockies want Lyles to throw about 40 innings total in their domestic and Dominican instructional league programs so he can be ready to have a normal spring training. He finished this season with 49 innings for the Rockies and went 2-5 with a 5.14 ERA in 10 starts.

1B Justin Morneau, who didn’t play Saturday, has tripled in each of his past two games, giving the 34-year-old veteran triples in consecutive games for the first time in his career. “It’s entertaining watching him hit a triple,” manager Walt Weiss said. “There’s a bit of a Clydesdale look to it. It’s high knees, but he runs hard. He runs hard on everything he hits and every once in a while, he ends up on third.”