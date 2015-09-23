Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande must be able to throw a bullpen session by Wednesday if he is to make his next scheduled start Friday, manager Walt Weiss said. Flande sustained a patellar tendon contusion Saturday night when he was hit with a line drive just below the left knee, forcing him to leave his start.

CF Charlie Blackmon reached a base-stealing milestone Monday when he stole his 39th and 40th bases in the Rockies’ 9-3 loss to the Pirates. He is just the fourth player in Rockies franchise history to steal 40 bases in a season. The others are Willy Taveras (68 steals in 2008), Eric Young Sr. (53 in 1996 and 42 in 1993) and Juan Pierre (47 in 2002 and 46 in 2001).

RHP Jon Gray allowed nine hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings as his troubles at Coors Field continued. He gave up two homers in the first inning, run-scoring doubles in the second and fourth and a run-scoring single in the fourth. Gray is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in four road starts and 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in five starts at Coors Field. “One thing I really need to work on is setting sights here,” Gray said. “I know (the ball is) not going to break as much. Fastballs are not going to have as much sink or run. I really think it just comes from mindset. I think I really need to work on pitch location. That’s really going to be a difference-maker pitching at Coors.”

RHP Christian Bergman will start Wednesday in place of LHP Jorge De La Rosa (right Achilles tendinitis). Bergman, who has been the Rockies’ primary long reliever, is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 games, including one start. The start was on April 14 at San Francisco where Bergman, in his second game of the season, pitched four scoreless innings. He worked 3 1/3 innings and allowed one run in his last outing, when he took over Saturday after LHP Yohan Flande left with a knee injury.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday due to right Achilles tendinitis, the Rockies announced after he had left the clubhouse Monday. RHP Christian Bergman will start in place of De La Rosa. Bergman, who has been the Rockies’ primary long reliever, is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 games, including one start.

1B Justin Morneau went 3-for-4, tying his season high for hits in a game. It was his fourth three-hit game and first since May 6 against Arizona. Since Morneau returned from the 60-day disabled Sept. 4 following his recovery from concussion symptoms and a cervical strain, he is batting .350 (14-for-40) with two doubles, two triples, two RBIs and four runs.