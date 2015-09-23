Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande will miss his scheduled start Friday, with RHP David Hale filling in against the Dodgers. Flande was hit on the side of the left knee with a line drive in his Saturday start and sustained a patellar tendon contusion.

OF Kyle Parker pinch hit in the fourth and struck out to end the inning with runners on first and third. Parker is 15-for-93 (.161) with 32 strikeouts since being promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 1. In his past 19 games, he is 3-for-45 (.067) with 18 strikeouts.

3B Nolan Arenado left the game in the ninth. His face slammed into the ground as he made an unsuccessful diving attempt to his right for a ball hit by Jordy Mercer. Arenado suffered a contusion but passed a concussion test and will be re-evaluated Wednesday. He went 1-for-4 with one RBI, increasing his National League-leading total to 115. The single broke an 0-for-12 streak that included eight strikeouts.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-4. His average stayed at .305. But LeMahieu has five hits in his past 36 at-bats. His average was last below .305 on July 8 when he was hitting .303.

LHP Chris Rusin allowed eight hits, four walks and six runs with two strikeouts in four innings. The walks tied a season-high set in Rusin’s first start and his Rockies debut May 26 at Cincinnati. He has allowed six runs in two of his past three starts. “I fell behind hitters and didn’t make pitches when I needed to,” Rusin said. “When I get behind in the count and have to force myself to throw a strike, I either gave up hits or the balls bleeded through (the infield). Things didn’t fall my way.”

RHP David Hale will start Friday against the Dodgers. He takes the rotation spot of LHP Yohan Flande, who was hit on the side of the left knee with a line drive in his Saturday start and sustained a patellar tendon contusion.

RHP David Hale will start Friday against the Dodgers, taking the rotation spot of LHP Yohan Flande. He was hit on the side of the left knee with a line drive in his start Saturday and suffered a patellar tendon contusion. Hale has made 10 starts for the Rockies this season, the last on Aug. 23, one day before being optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. He has been pitching long relief since being recalled from Albuquerque on Sept. 6. Recently, Hale has given the Rockies some length out of the bullpen. He threw 55 pitches in three innings in his last outing Sunday and 56 pitches in three innings Sept. 12. But in those appearances, Hale allowed a combined 10 hits and seven runs.

RHP Christian Bergman will start in place of LHP Jorge De La Rosa on Wednesday. De La Rosa is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis that intensified to the point where he can’t start.

RHP Christian Bergman, who has pitched in 27 games and is 3-0 with a 3.81 ERA, will make his second start of the season Wednesday, taking the turn of Jorge De La Rosa. He has been bothered with right Achilles tendinitis for a while, and the inflammation increased. Bergman’s lone start was April 14 at San Francisco where he worked five scoreless innings and threw 85 pitches. Coming out of spring training, Bergman was then stretched out to start, having been a candidate for the Opening Sday rotation. He has thrown 50 or more pitches in three relief appearances and threw 47 in his last outing Saturday when he worked 3 1/3 innings against the Padres. Bergman said he hopes to work five innings against the Pirates. He has pitched three or more innings four times this year and has pitched two or more innings in 18 games.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will miss his scheduled Wednesday start, with RHP Christian Bergman taking his place. De La Rosa is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis that intensified to the point where he can’t start.