Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande is “still in play” as far as returning this season, manager Walt Weiss said. Flande will miss his scheduled start Friday due to a patellar tendon contusion that he sustained last Saturday when he was hit with a line drive off the bat of the Padres’ Jedd Gyorko. Flande said he underwent an MRI exam Tuesday and was awaiting the results. With starters Jon Gray and Jorge De La Rosa shut down for the season and Flande sidelined, the Rockies have a five-man rotation that consists of Christian Bergman, Chad Bettis, David Hale, Kyle Kendrick and Chris Rusin.

CF Charlie Blackmon was scratched from the lineup because of neck stiffness.

RHPs Jordan Lyles and Tyler Chatwood threw simulated games and will report to the Arizona Instructional League on Friday. Chatwood, who is returning from his second Tommy John surgery in July 2014, threw 45 pitches in three innings. Lyles, who had season-ending surgery on his left big toe in June, threw 30 pitches in two innings.

RHP Jordan Lyles threw 30 pitches in two innings in his second simulated game. He had season-ending surgery June 10 to repair a torn ligament in his left big toe. Lyles will report to the Rockies’ instructional league program in Arizona on Friday and continue to pitch in a controlled environment there, followed by a brief trip to their Dominican instructional league program. The Rockies want Lyles to throw about 40 innings in those two places so that after being limited to just 49 innings this season, he can be ready for a normal spring training.

3B Nolan Arenado was not in the lineup Wednesday after leaving Tuesday night’s game in the ninth inning when his head slammed into the ground while trying to backhand a ball.

3B Nolan Arenado did not play Wednesday. While diving to his backhand trying to stop a hard grounder in the ninth inning Tuesday, Arenado slammed his head to the ground. Manager Walt Weiss said Arenado wanted to stay in the game, which was never an option. Arenado passed a concussion test and was to have another Wednesday. Arenado said, “You see stars sometimes when you dive and you have a little whiplash, but I guess I saw a few more stars than I usually do when I dive. My head hurts a little bit still today.” Arenado said the ball hit by Jordy Mercer went off his left wrist, which led to him hitting the ground first with his chest and then with his head. “Usually when I dive, I brace myself,” Arenado said. “I didn’t brace myself this time because I missed the ball.”

CF Brandon Barnes left the game in the sixth with a mild left hamstring strain. He went 0-for-3, leaving him 3-for-22 (.136) in his past 12 games.

RHP Jon Gray has reached his innings limit and will not pitch the rest of the season. He threw 155 innings overall, including 40 2/3 with the Rockies in nine starts, a 25 percent increase from 124 1/3 innings last year.

RHP Christian Bergman, who has made 26 relief appearances and is the Rockies’ primary long reliever, started in place of injured LHP Jorge De La Rosa and allowed 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings during his second start of the season. He was a candidate for the Opening Day rotation and was stretched out to start in spring training. Bergman has thrown 50 or more pitches in three relief appearances, and he threw 47 in his last outing Saturday, when he worked 3 1/3 innings after LHP Yohan Flande left with an injury. Bergman threw 79 pitches against the Pirates on Wednesday and saw his ERA rise from 3.81 to 4.62.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will not pitch again this season due to right Achilles tendinitis.

RHP Tyler Chatwood threw 45 pitches in three innings in a simulated game as he continues his comeback from his second Tommy John surgery in July 2014. Chatwood was able to pitch on a rehab assignment in two games for high Class A Modesto and two playoff games for low Class A Asheville, working a total of seven innings. He will report Friday to the Rockies’ instructional league program, where he can pitch in a controlled environment and then do likewise in the Rockies’ Dominican instructional league program with the aim of accumulating about 40 innings as a base for 2016 spring training.