Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

OF Charlie Blackmon, who didn’t play Wednesday because of neck stiffness, was out of the lineup again Thursday. Blackmon has been one of the steady performers for a disappointing Rockies team. He has 16 home runs and 41 stolen bases to become just the fifth player in franchise history to reach 40 stolen bases. Corey Dickerson, normally a left fielder, slid over to handle center field Thursday.

3B Nolan Arenado returned to the lineup with two doubles and two RBIs. He sat out Wednesday’s game with a forehead contusion after he slammed his head on the infield dirt trying to make a diving stop of a grounder in the ninth inning Tuesday. He passed a concussion test after the game and another one Wednesday. Arenado, who is sitting on 39 home runs, is trying to become the first Rockies player to hit 40 or more since Todd Helton had 49 in 2001.

OF Brandon Barnes may miss the rest of the season with a mild strain of his left hamstring. Barnes tweaked his hamstring running down a ball in the outfield early in Wednesday’s game. He batted twice but left later in the game. Manager Walt Weiss Barnes’ “hamstring is very sore” and with less than two weeks left in the season “it’s possible” he’s done for the year.

OF Carlos Gonzalez didn’t start Thursday but had a pinch-hit single in the seventh and stayed in the game in right field. Gonzalez has cooled off after an extremely hot stretch during three weeks ago. He went 7-for-13 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in a three-game stretch but has gone deep just once since that explosion. His average has dropped to .261 from .276 since Sept. 4.