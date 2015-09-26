Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Yohan Flande, who suffered a left patellar contusion last Saturday when struck in the knee with a line drive that caused him to miss his start Friday against the Dodgers, has thrown a light bullpen session but said his knee is still a little sore when he runs. Manager Walt Weiss said Flande will have to show he can run and cover first base without discomfort before being cleared to return. “We’re running out of time,” Weiss said. “I don’t think it’s out of the question. If I had to guess, it’s at least 50-50 that he may get some action before it’s all over. But I just can’t say for sure yet.” Weiss did not say whether Flande would start or pitch out of the bullpen, if he does return.

CF Charlie Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with neck stiffness. Manager Walt Weiss included Blackmon in his lineup but said he wanted to make sure Blackmon got through batting practice fine, and that was the case. Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a homer, his 17th of the season. It came in the fourth when Carlos Gonzalez and Corey Dickerson also homered. The only other time this season that the Rockies hit three homers in an inning was July 26 in the third against Cincinnati.

OF Brandon Barnes is likely through for the season. He left Wednesday’s game with what the Rockies termed a mild hamstring strain. Manager Walt Weiss said Friday, “He’s sore. It’s probably going to be tough for him to make it back.” Barnes is hitting .251 in 106 games with two homers, 17 RBIs and 30 runs scored.

LF Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle. Since being reinstated from the disabled list Sept. 8, Dickerson has hit safely in nine of 15 games, going 16-for-48 (.333). He has three consecutive multi-hit games. Dickerson went 2-for-2 with runners in scoring position and is hitting .426 (20-for-47) in such situations.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and one RBI on his 38th homer. It was his 25th homer in the second half, making him the third Rockies player to to hit 25 or more second-half homers. Andre Galarraga in 1996 hit 25, and Dante Bichette in 1995 hit 27 homers in the second half.