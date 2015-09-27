Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro is done for the season because of lower back stiffness. He last pitched Sept. 14 and is 0-1 with a 10.13 ERA in five appearances since being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sept. 1. “He hasn’t pitched in a while, so there’s no sense revving him up at this point,” manager Walt Weiss said. The Rockies acquired Castro, 20, from the Blue Jays in the July deal that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto. “I saw some good things,” Weiss said. “I saw a big fastball and a swing-and-miss slider. I saw some changeups in his later outings that surprised me. I wasn’t sure that was a pitch for him. I knew he had it, but to see him use it in games and use it effectively was encouraging.” Castro began the season with the Blue Jays and went 0-2 with a 4.38 in 13 games.

3B Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam in the first inning on Saturday. It was his third career grand slam and first since May 3, 2014, against the New York Mets. He is the seventh player in Rockies history to hit 40 home runs in a season, something that has been done 11 times but not since Todd Helton hit a franchise-record tying 49 in 2001. Arenado increased his RBI total to 121 and is tied with Toronto’s Josh Donaldson for the major league lead in that category.

2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the lineup Saturday and went 3-for-5 with one RBI. He has had lingering soreness in his left shoulder, the result of diving for a ball. He aggravated the shoulder swinging at a pitch that was up and in Thursday and left the game and didn’t play Friday. Saturday’s game was his first since Sept. 3. He entered 6-for-43, a slide that dropped his average to .302, the lowest it has been since he was hitting .298 on July 5.

SS Jose Reyes did not play for the third straight game and fourth time in the past five because of left Achilles soreness. He missed four straight games earlier this month with the same injury. Reyes took ground balls during batting practice and hopes to return this season. “But I don’t want to go out there, try to be tough and make it worse,” he said. “But if it’s a little sore but good enough to play, I want to.” Acquired from Toronto in the July trade for Troy Tulowitzki, Reyes is .253 in 42 games with the Rockies with seven doubles, three triples, three homers, 17 RBIs and 18 runs.

RHP Kyle Kendrick gave up seven hits and six runs in five-plus innings Saturday against the Dodgers. He yielded a two-run homer to Andre Ethier and has surrendered a major-league leading 33 homers in 136 1/3 innings. Kendrick’s overall ERA rose to 6.54, and his ERA at Coors Field swelled to 7.62. In four starts this month since right shoulder inflammation caused him to miss all of August, Kendrick is 2-2 with a 7.04 ERA. He has pitched five or fewer innings in nine consecutive starts, the longest such streak by a Rockies starter since Alex White had nine such starts in 2013.