Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Brooks Brown, who spent time on the disabled list with a shoulder injury earlier this season, walked the bases loaded in the 11th inning and took the loss in Arizona’s 4-3 victory. Brown threw 11 straight balls, walking CF A.J. Pollock and 1B Paul Goldschmidt and working to 3-0 against LF David Peralta before throwing a strike. The next pitch was a ball, loading the bases. “I think that’s fair,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said when asked if Brown has not been the same since returning. “He missed a lot of time. That thing really lingered, and he was out longer than we probably anticipated. He’s had a hard time getting back to that consistency that we saw.” Brooks is 1-3 with a 5.06 ERA in 35 appearances.

LHP Christian Bergman gave up three runs and five hits in five innings while making his third start of the season, two of which have come in the last seven days. The other was an emergency start the second week of April. He has spent most of the season in long relief. “It’s not easy to do what he has done this year,” manager Walt Weiss said. “In that long role, he was outstanding. You don’t know when your innings are coming. You go a week without throwing, and all of a sudden you have to go in there and keep they game intact for three innings. And he’s done it virtually every time out. Now he’s getting a couple of starts, which is a tough assignment when you haven’t done that all year. He’ll find a way. He’s a guy that finds a way.” Bergman is 3-1 with a 4.68 ERA in 29 appearances this season.

SS Jose Reyes was 3-for-5 with three singles in his return to the lineup Tuesday after missing the last four games with a left Achilles injury, although he was picked off first base after his hit in the third inning. Reyes was in a 5-for-37 skid before going out with the injury. “If he’s healthy, he’s going to get a lot of time,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of the final week of the season. “A lot of it depends how he responds after tonight’s game, how he rebounds.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez hit his 40th homer of the season in the third inning, joining 3B Nolan Arenado as the first teammates to hit 40 homers in the same season since OF Jermaine Dye (44) and 1B/DH Jim Thome (42) for the 2006 Chicago White Sox. Arenado has 41 homers, and he added his major league-leading 127th RBI with a sacrifice fly Tuesday.