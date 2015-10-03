Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RF Kyle Parker was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs while starting in place of RF Carlos Gonzalez on Thursday. Parker is hitting .181 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games this season, his second brief stop in the majors. “His at-bats are more consistent this year,” manager Walt Weiss said. “It’s still not real consistent. I saw some timing issues with Park. I think that’s the biggest problem now, and that comes from inconsistent playing time.”

RHP David Hale gave up four runs and six hits in five innings of his final start of the season Thursday. He was in line for the victory until Arizona rallied for four runs off the Colorado bullpen in the seventh inning for an 8-6 victory. “This one was really close to being a good one,” said Hale, who struck out three and walked two, one intentionally. “I am pretty happy the way it is going. I know what I have to work on. I need to continue to work on the mechanical things that have changed. I am happy with the way they are now.” Hale finishes 5-5 with a 6.09 ERA in 17 appearances (12 starts) in his first season with Colorado after spending the previous two in Atlanta.

RHP Justin Miller was charged with four runs in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss Thursday, an atypical performance who a reliever who had worked his way into pitching in close-and-late situations lately. Miller gave up one run and two hits in his previous 13 appearances, compiling 18 strikeouts in 12 innings. “Miller has been lights out for us,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He has been outstanding. It was a tough night for him, but he has been really good.”

RF Carlos Gonzalez got the game off Thursday, when Arizona started LHP Patrick Corbin. “Just a day,” manager Walt Weiss said. “I‘m picking certain days to give guys. With Corbin going tonight, and he is tough on lefties, it seemed like a good day.” Gonzalez and Corbin have a history. Gonzalez sustained a sprained middle finger on an awkward swing against Corbin in July 2013, and he played only 19 games the rest of the year.