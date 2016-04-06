Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

SS Trevor Story became the first rookie to have a multi-homer game in his major league debut on Opening Day, taking Zack Greinke deep twice.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings, unable to hold a 7-1 lead long enough for the victory. He gave up two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth before being replaced by RHP Justin Miller with two outs and the bases loaded. De La Rosa is 1-7 against the D-backs at Chase Field, with his only victory coming last year.

RHP Justin Miller pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings and pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth inning to earn the victory Monday in the season opener. He had just three wins last year in 34 relief appearances.

RF Carlos Gonzales has made seven Opening Day starts for Colorado, and it agrees with him. He homered Monday and is 16-for-34 (.471) with three homers, three doubles and four RBIs in season openers.

1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk Monday in his first Opening Day start since 2013. He had a strong spring showing, hitting .347 with three homers and 10 RBIs. Reynolds, a right-hander hitter, started against D-backs RHP Zack Greinke ahead of left-handed-hitting 1B Ben Paulsen. “Veteran guy, and Greinke is tough on both left and right,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said of the decision. “It is not an extreme split situation, so that is why I went with Mark.”