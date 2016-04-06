Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek, who opened the season on the disabled list while returning from performance anxiety, is expected to throw another bullpen session Wednesday. He is in the extended spring training program, although no timetable has been set for him to face hitters.

SS Trevor Story had a bases-empty homer to lead off the fourth inning, his third homer in the first two games. Story is the second player in major league history to hit three homers in his first two games, joining former St. Louis first baseman Joe Cunningham, who did it in 1954. Story had two homers Monday, the first player to do that in his major league debut on opening day. Story joined Todd Helton as the only Rockies to homer in their first two major league games.

RHP Chad Bettis gave up five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings hits while striking four and walking three. He staked to a 6-2 lead but was removed after giving up two hits and a walk to three of the first four batters in the sixth. “I definitely think I wasn’t as efficient as wanted to be right there,” Bettis said. “Towards the sixth I started yanking balls, balls started to get away from me a little bit more than earlier in the game. You could say I ran out of gas but what it comes down to is you got to make your pitches and that is not what happened.”

LHP Boone Logan got five outs in the season opener Monday, his longest outing since he pitched 1 2-3 innings in a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodges on June 2, 2015. “It lined up for me,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. Logan retired all five D-backs he faced, striking out two of three left-handed hitters. “To go one-plus, that’s a little bit outside his role, but he did a hell of a job.” By contrast, Logan pitched only 14 1-3 innings in his final 34 appearances last season.

RF Carlos Gonzales has made seven Opening Day starts for Colorado, and it agrees with him. He homered Monday and is 16-for-34 (.471) with three homers, three doubles and four RBIs in season openers.