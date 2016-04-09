Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters is expected to make his first major league start Sunday in the series finale. He made his major league debut Tuesday, played one inning at Arizona and grounded out in his lone at-bat. Wolters was claimed off waivers Feb. 18 from Cleveland. He began his career as a middle infielder but began catching in 2013. Manager Walt Weiss has said Wolters has an unusual skill set. He’s a very capable middle infielder and an exceptional receiver. He was bothered by left knee problems the past two seasons at Double-A Akron but after getting the knee cleaned out after last season, the left-handed hitting Wolters can finally put full weight on his back leg. He hit .406 (13-for-32) in 23 games in spring training with six doubles, one homer and five RBIs.

2B DJ LeMahieu, who went 2-for-4 with a double, has multiple hits in all four games to begin the season, which is tied for the longest streak of multi-hit games to begin a season in franchise history. Larry Walker did it in 2001. LeMahieu is 8-for-18 (.571) with one double, two homers, four RBIs and six runs scored.

SS Trevor Story went 3-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs and two runs scored, giving him six homers in his first four career games. He is the first player in major league history with two multi-homer games in his first four career games. His six homers are the most in major league history over a team’s first four games. And with home runs in four consecutive games to start his career, Story tied a major league record held by Willie Mays in 1971, Mark McGwire (1998), Nelson Cruz (2011) and Chris Davis (2013). Story has also set a franchise record with home runs in the first four games of the season. Charles Johnson set the old record when he homered in the first three games in 2004.

RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) is scheduled to make his first rehab start Saturday and throw up to 65 pitches or five innings for Class A Modesto at Stockton. Gray was in line to open the season in the Rockies’ rotation before leaving a spring training start March 22 after three facing three batters and aggravating the abdominal injury on a throwing error to second base on an attempted force play.