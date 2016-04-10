Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) threw 30 fastballs with good command in a bullpen session in Scottsdale Ariz. If he continues to progress, Matzek might face hitters around April 15.

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) threw 30 fastballs with good command in a bullpen session at the Rockies’ complex in Scottsdale Ariz., on Saturday. The Rockies are being very cautious with Matzek and taking more of a day-to-day approach than trying to map out any sort of schedule or timetable. If he continues to progress, Matzek might face hitters next week.

IF Daniel Descalso (fractured left hand) will be examined Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz., by Dr. Donald Sheridan. Descalso will stay there and continue his rehab at the Rockies complex. The exam Tuesday will give a more definitive answer, but Descalso is likely about three weeks away from the fracture being healed.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 2-for-5 and has multiple hits in each of the first five games of the season, the longest multi-hit game streak to start a season in Rockies history. LeMahieu is hitting .526 (10-for-19) with two doubles, two homers and four RBI.

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) threw 20 fastballs off the mound on Saturday at the Rockies’ complex in Scottsdale, Ariz., with the catcher in front of the plate. The 20th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Anderson missed the entire 2015 season with a second stress fracture in his left elbow. The 26-year-old Anderson was named pitcher of the year in the Double-A Texas League in 2014 when he went 7-4 with a 1.98 ERA in 23 starts for Tulsa.

SS Trevor Story went 1-for-5 with three strikeouts on Saturday, ending his stunning home run streak. Story was the first player in major league history to homer in the first four games of his career and hit six homers in that span.

RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) will make his first rehab start for Class A Modesto on Sunday in Stockton and throw 65 pitches for five innings. The start was pushed back from Saturday because of rain in Stockton. Gray was scheduled to be part of the Rockies’ Opening Day rotation before being forced to leave a Cactus League start on March 22 after three batters and aggravating his abdominal injury on a throwing error to second base on an attempted force play.

3B Yadiel Rivera made his 2016 debut on Saturday, entering the game in a fifth-inning double switch. Rivera had hits in each of his first two at-bats in Milwaukee’s 6-4 loss to the Astros. Rivera was one of the Brewers’ better performers in spring training, batting .292 (14-for-48) with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 24 games.

RHP Adam Ottavino reached another milestone in his recovery from Tommy John surgery when he threw sliders off the mound on Saturday for the first time since he underwent the operation on May 7, 2015. Ottavino could be ready to return to the Rockies’ bullpen around the All-Star break.