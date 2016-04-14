Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (left oblique) threw 45 pitches in a Wednesday bullpen session at Wrigley Field.

3B Nolan Arenado went 4-for-5 with two homers, a career-high seven RBIs and two runs scored. His previous single-game high was five RBIs on Sept. 27, 2015 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. This was Arenado’s sixth career multi-homer game and third against the San Francisco Giants. In his career against the Giants, Arenado is hitting .311 (64-for-206) with 15 doubles, one triple, 16 homers, 45 RBIs and 36 runs scored.

2B DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-2 with three walks to extend his hitting streak to start the season to eight games to start the season, one short of his career high. He hit safely in nine straight games to start the 2015 season. During his current streak, LeMahieu is hitting .464 (13-for-28).

SS Trevor Story tied a franchise record with two triples. They were the first two triples of his career and both would have been home runs last year at Coors Field except the fence in right field was raised 8 feet 9 inches over the winter to a height of 16 feet 6 inches. “I wasn’t really frustrated,” Story said. “I‘m happy anytime I hit the ball hard. Nitpicking with that is not really my style.”

RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) is on course to join the Rockies rotation April 22 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gray is scheduled to make his second rehab start Friday for Class A Modesto and throw about 85 pitches. If he has no setbacks, Gray would then make his 2016 debut on six days of rest in the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers. He will replace RHP Christian Bergman in the rotation after Bergman makes a spot start Friday at Chicago.

RHP Christian Bergman, who had been announced as Thursday’s starter, instead will start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The move was made when the Rockies decided to have Jorge De La Rosa start Thursday against San Francisco on regular rest. Wrigley Field will be a new experience for Bergman. “I’ve never been there,” he said. “I missed it last year because I was rehabbing and the year before because I was rehabbing. So it’s exciting.” Bergman is 0-1 with a 12.00 ERA in two relief appearances. He gave up four runs on four hits and a walk in one inning April 5 at Arizona, but pitched two scoreless innings Friday against San Diego. “Last time out, I pitched well,” Bergman said. “I don’t put too much emphasis on how one outing went. I look forward to the next one.”

LHP Jorge De La Rosa will start Thursday on regular rest in the series finale against the San Francisco Giants rather than Friday at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs as the Rockies juggled their rotation. Manager Walt Weiss said the change was made to keep De La Rosa on his usual schedule and have him pitch at Coors Field, where he has been successful. He has more wins than any pitcher there, going 48-17 with a 4.25 ERA. Weiss said, “I think anytime you have an opportunity to pitch ‘De La’ in this park, you take it.” De La Rosa is looking to get on track this season, having gone 0-1 with a 12.46 ERA in two starts. In his last outing Saturday at Coors Field, De La Rosa, he threw 97 pitches in four innings against San Diego and allowed seven runs on seven hits and five runs as the Rockies lost 13-6.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double, triple and one RBI and extended his career-high hitting streak to 18 games, dating to last season. While hitting safely in eight straight games to begin this season, Gonzalez is hitting .394 (13-for-33) with two doubles, one triple, three homers and six RBIs.