Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. He took the roster spot of CF Charlie Blackmon, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to turf toe. Garneau gives the Rockies protection behind the plate, as C Nick Hundley was undergoing a concussion protocol Thursday. In five games with Albuquerque, Garneau batted .222 (4-for-18) with two doubles. He played in 22 games for the Rockies last season and hit .157 (11-for-70) with three doubles, two homers, eight RBIs and six runs.

3B Nolan Arenado went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBIs on Thursday. He had 10 RBIs in the series, the most RBIs in a series of three games or fewer against the Giants by a Rockies player since Garrett Atkins drove in 10 runs against San Francisco at Coors Field from Sept. 18-20, 2006. It is the most RBIs by a Rockies player in a series since Troy Tulowitzki drove in 10 runs against San Diego from Sept. 13-16, 2010.

RF Carlos Gonzalez doubled home two runs in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine games to begin the season. Dating back to last season, Gonzalez has hit safely in a career-high 19 consecutive games.

1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Thursday against the Giants. Both doubles were in the Rockies’ nine-run fifth, and the second came with the bases loaded and cleared them. He is the second Rockies player to double twice in an inning. Troy Tulowitzki did it July 30, 2010, against the Chicago Cubs.

C Nick Hundley is undergoing a concussion protocol after taking a vicious hit from a foul tip off the bat of Giants C Trevor Brown in the ninth inning Wednesday. The ball twisted Hundley’s mask sideways. “That was a good one, ” Hundley said. “I haven’t been hit that bad in a while.” He said he had a headache after the game. “But it subsided, which is a good sign,” Hundley said. “It’s a positive sign we’re going in the right direction. I don’t think it’s going to be too long, but we’ll see what it feels like tomorrow in Chicago.” The Rockies open a three-game series Friday against the Cubs.