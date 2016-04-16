FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
April 16, 2016 / 9:31 PM / a year ago

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Chad Bettis made his first career start at Wrigley Field memorable on Friday as he allowed just three hits in a six-inning shutout stint as the Colorado Rockies cooled off the Chicago Cubs with a 6-1 victory. Bettis (2-0) walked three and struck out four. “He’s really throwing the ball well,” said Rockies manager Walt Weiss. “I love the way he competes. I love the tempo he works at and he executed pitches. He’s got really good stuff to go along with the makeup that he has.”

RHP Christian Bergman (0-1, 12.00 ERA) will make his first start of the season Saturday after breaking Spring Training in the bullpen. He’s made two relief appearances this season. Bergman was used primarily in a relief role last year along with four starts. He has never started against the Cubs but made one relief appearance on April 10, 2015.

RF Carlos Gonzalez went 2-for-4 with a run and intentional walk on Friday and has hit safely in his last 20 games, going 32-for-80 (.400) since Sept. 23, 2015. He’s a career .343 hitter in 36 games against Chicago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
