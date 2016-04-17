Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Dustin Garneau was 1-for-3 with a double in his first appearance on Saturday since being recalled from Triple-A on April 14. He was called up after the Rockies placed OF Charlie Blackmon on the 15-day disabled list (turf toe, left foot). Garneau was batting .222 (4-for-18) with two doubles in five games at Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Christian Bergman slipped to 0-2 after a five-inning spot start on Saturday, giving up two runs. But he tied a career high with seven strikeouts and the four hits he allowed were the second fewest in a starting effort. It was his first start since Oct. 4, 2015, at San Francisco.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs on Saturday. His fourth homer of the season -- a two-run shot -- came in the ninth inning and gave him 10 RBIs this season. He has now hit safely in every game this season (11), his longest ever to start a year.

RHP Tyler Chatwood (1-1, 4.38 ERA) makes his third start of the season in Sunday’s series finale after missing all of 2015 after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery. Chatwood lost last Tuesday at San Francisco, giving up five runs and 11 hits in six innings. Sunday’s start will be the second of his career against the Cubs and the first at Wrigley Field.