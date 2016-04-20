Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

2B DJ LeMahieu returned to the starting lineup Tuesday after missing two games with groin tightness. He preferred to not miss much time in April, which historically has been his best month at the plate. LeMahieu hit .406 last April and is a career .347 hitter in the season’s first month. He went 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

SS Trevor Story already is seeing pitchers approaching him differently during his hot start. He went 27 at-bats between home runs but clubbed his major-league leading eighth homer on Monday. Story said pitchers are working him away more often now. Manager Walt Weiss expects those adjustments to continue, especially in this era of high-tech advanced scouting. “People are always going to counterpunch,” said Weiss. “but I haven’t seen him waver once.” Story went 0-for-4 on Tuesday.

RHP Jon Gray told reporters he’s pitching Friday. But manager Walt Weiss said nothing has been confirmed. Gray tentatively will throw a side on Tuesday so that he can be evaluated before making his next start. “We’ll make a decision in the next couple of days on when that might happen,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We wanted to get him in front of us before we make any decisions. We had big plans for Jonny this year. When he’s right, he certainly can help us.”

LHP Jorge De La Rosa’s deliberate delivery contributed to five stolen bases for the Reds in the second inning alone Monday night. Holding runners aside, De La Rosa also struggled with his command, giving up four earned runs and six hits in two-plus innings. De La Rosa said he lost concentration with runners on base. Manager Walt Weiss agreed. “He was having a hard time throwing strikes and getting outs, so all of his focus went to getting the hitters out and they took advantage on the bases,” said Weiss.