Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to April 18. Castro, who reported shoulder soreness after pitching one scoreless inning Sunday at Chicago, is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six games with the Rockies.

LHP Jason Gurka was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday after going 0-0 with a 9.31 ERA in six games for the Rockies.

RHP Carlos Estevez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. He will be making his major league debut after going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games at Albuquerque.

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) will throw to hitters for the first time Saturday at the club’s complex in Scottsdale, Ariz.

RHP David Hale was designated for assignment Friday. He went 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two games for the Rockies after being recalled April 16 from Triple-A Albuquerque.

RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and made his first start of the season for the Rockies after going 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two rehab starts at High Class A Modesto.

RHP Gonzalez Germen had his contract selected on Friday from Triple-A Albuquerque where he had three saves in five games and allowed one unearned run in six innings.

C Nick Hundley (concussion) needs to get checked out by the medical staff one more time, manager Walt Weiss said Friday, and should be ready to return in the next few days.

RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) will throw a light bullpen session in Scottsdale, Ariz., this weekend, his first since his final Cactus League appearance March 24.