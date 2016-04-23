Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to April 18. Castro, who reported shoulder soreness after pitching one scoreless inning Sunday at Chicago, is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six games with the Rockies.

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 18. Castro, who reported shoulder soreness after pitching one scoreless inning Sunday at Chicago, is 0-0 with a 1.50 ERA in six games with the Rockies. He was unavailable to pitch the ninth Wednesday at Cincinnati. So with the game tied at 5, Christian Bergman pitched the ninth, gave up three hits and the Reds won 6-5.

LHP Jason Gurka was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after going 0-0 with a 9.31 ERA in six games for the Rockies. “We had four lefties in the bullpen, so we’re looking for more right-handed balance, especially with Castro being out,” manager Walt Weiss said, referring to Miguel Castro, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation retroactive to April 18. The Rockies’ other left-handed relievers are Boone Logan, Chris Rusin and Jake McGee.

RHP Carlos Estevez, 23, was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. He will be making his major league debut after going 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in five games at Albuquerque. The Rockies added him to their 40-man roster for the first time in November after he went a combined 5-3 with a 3.40 ERA with 18 saves and 68 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings at the High-A and Double-A levels. Estevez then went to the Arizona Fall League where he went 1-2 with six saves and a 3.97 ERA in 11 games for the Salt River Rafters.

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) will throw to hitters for the first time Saturday at the club’s complex in Scottsdale, Ariz.

RHP David Hale was designated for assignment. He went 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two relief appearances for the Rockies after being recalled April 16 from Triple-A Albuquerque. He was sidelined in spring training with a hamstring strain before opening the season in Albuquerque’s rotation and going 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two starts. Manager Walt Weiss said, “We didn’t need three long men in the ‘pen. So it put him in a tough spot.” The Rockies’ other long relievers are Christian Bergman and left-hander Chris Rusin.

RHP Jon Gray (abdominal strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and made his first start of the season for the Rockies after going 0-1 with a 2.08 ERA in two rehab starts at High Class A Modesto. He gave up three runs in the first on two homers but went five innings, allowed five runs, walked two and had a career-high 10 strikeouts. He’s the first Rockies pitcher with 10 or more strikeouts in a game since Jorge De La Rosa had 11 strikeouts on July 23, 2014, against Washington. Gray is the sixth Rockies rookie to record 10 or more strikeouts in a game and first since Christian Friedrich (10 strikeouts) on May 14, 2012, at San Francisco.

RHP Gonzalez Germen had his contract selected from Triple-A Albuquerque where he had three saves in five games and allowed one unearned run in six innings after an impressive spring training when he had a 1.74 ERA over 10 1/3 innings in 11 Cactus League games. The Rockies claimed Germen, 28, off waivers from the Chicago Cubs on July 7, 2015. He pitched in 29 games for the Rockies last year and went 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA with 21 walks and 25 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings. Germen relieved starter Jon Gray to start the sixth and pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

C Nick Hundley (concussion) needs to get checked out by the medical staff one more time, manager Walt Weiss said, and should be ready to return in the next few days. Hundley was hit with a hard foul tip in the ninth inning April 13 -- the impact of the ball twisted Hundley’s mask sideways -- against the San Francisco Giants. He was placed on the seven-day concussion list April 16 retroactive to April 14.

RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) will throw a light bullpen session in Scottsdale, Ariz., his first since his final Cactus League appearance March 24. In the offseason, the Rockies signed Motte to a two-year, $10 million contract to fortify the back end of their bullpen.