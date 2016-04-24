Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Carlos Estevez made his major league debut and pitched two hitless innings with one walk and two strikeouts on Saturday, one night after being recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. Estevez hit 97 mph with his fastball and was consistently 94-95 mph. The first batter Estevez faced was Yasiel Puig, and Estevez struck him out.

SS Trevor Story hit leadoff after batting second in his first 16 career games.

SS Trevor Story batted first after hitting in the second spot in his first 16 career games. Manager Walt Weiss said having Tyler Chatwood, a good-hitting pitcher, bat eighth played into Story hitting leadoff. Charlie Blackmon, the Rockies regular leadoff hitter, is on the disabled list with turf toe on his left foot. In his absence, Weiss has had DJ LeMahieu and Gerardo Parra hit leadoff. On Saturday, LeMahieu hit ninth with Carlos Gonzalez, Nolan Arenado and Parra following Story. “I like the fact when the lineup turns over, it’s dangerous as soon as it turns over,” Weiss said. “And to have DJ hitting ninth, hopefully he gets on base in front of those guys. I just like the fact it gets your dangerous at-bats up quicker. There’s a chance of them getting an extra at-bat in the game when you bump them up in the lineup.” As far as Story hitting first, Weiss said, “I don’t want him to change a thing. He doesn’t have to start taking pitches.”

RHP Jon Gray, who had a career-high 10 strikeouts on Friday night, is the fourth rookie to strike out at least 10 batters in a game at Coors Field, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Colorado’s Shawn Chacon in 2001 and Oliver Perez with the San Diego Padres in 2002 each had 13 strikeouts in a game, and Colorado’s Ubaldo Jimenez had 10 in 2007.

RHP Jon Gray, who had a career-high 10 strikeouts on Friday night, is the fourth rookie to strike out at least 10 batters in a game at Coors Field, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Colorado’s Shawn Chacon in 2001 and Oliver Perez with the San Diego Padres in 2002 each had 13 strikeouts in a game there, and Colorado’s Ubaldo Jimenez had 10 in 2007.

C Nick Hundley (concussion) is scheduled to play five innings on Saturday and Sunday for Triple-A Albuquerque. Barring a setback, the Rockies will activate Hundley on Monday.

C Nick Hundley (concussion) played five innings on Saturday and went 0-for-2 with a walk for Triple-A Albuquerque and is scheduled to again play five innings Sunday before he is activated, if all goes well, on Monday by the Rockies. He was placed on the seven-day concussion list April 16 retroactive to April 14. Manager Walt Weiss said the Rockies “wanted to get him in a more controlled environment where he could play half the game. Do the same thing again tomorrow. Test out a new mask he’s going to be wearing. Tough to do those things at the major league level.”

RHP Tyler Chatwood pitched four innings and allowed three runs, six hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He was lifted after throwing 95 pitches, just 52 for strikes. The four innings were Chatwood’s fewest in a start since he went two innings on Sept. 1, 2013, against Cincinnati. Chatwood, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2014, had a span of 11 starts in which he pitched more than four innings. “I didn’t have command of anything really,” Chatwood said of his outing agianst the Dodgers. “All night, it was a battle. It was just not very good overall.”