Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) will play catch Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 18.

RHP Scott Oberg was recalled on Monday from Triple-A Albuquerque where he made six appearances and is 0-0 with two saves and a 4.70 ERA.

C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) is still throwing bullpen sessions in Scottsdale, Ariz., but getting closer to facing hitters.

CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe) is scheduled to play seven innings Tuesday and a full game Wednesday for High Class A Modesto at Visalia. If all goes well, he will be activated Friday when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Jordan Lyles was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, one day after he allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. Lyles is 1-1 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts with the Rockies.

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) will throw his first simulated game since getting injured Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. He is scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in three innings.

LHP Chris Rusin, who has been pitching in long relief, will start Friday at Arizona, taking the rotation spot of Jordan Lyles.

C Nick Hundley (concussion) was activated Monday.

RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) will throw 20-25 pitches in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday in a full-bore bullpen session after throwing a light session Saturday.