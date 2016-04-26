Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) will play catch Wednesday for the first time since he went on the disabled list April 18.

RHP Scott Oberg was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, relieved starter Chad Bettis in the seventh and gave up a three-run homer to Matt Joyce that highlighted the Pirates’ four-run inning as they won 6-1. Oberg made six appearances at Albuquerque, going 0-0 with two saves and a 4.70 ERA. After giving up four runs there in his first outing this season, Oberg made five straight scoreless appearances covering 6 2/3 innings. As a rookie last season, Oberg appeared in 64 games for the Rockies and went 3-4 with a 5.09 ERA. He stranded 31 of 39 inherited runners.

C Dustin Garneau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque. The Rockies recalled him on April 14 when C Nick Hundley was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. In three games, all starts, Garneau went 4-for-10 (.400) with three doubles and one RBI.

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) is still throwing bullpen sessions in Scottsdale, Ariz., but getting closer to facing hitters.

CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) ran the bases Monday for the second straight day and then left for a rehab assignment. He is scheduled to play seven innings Tuesday and a full game Wednesday for Class A Modesto at Visalia. If all goes well, Blackmon will be activated Friday at Arizona when he’s eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list.

RHP Jordan Lyles was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque one day after he allowed seven runs, five earned, on five hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. Lyles is 1-1 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts. “We got to get Jordan right, and it’s tough to do at the major league level going out there every fifth day trying to win major league games,” manager Walt Weiss said. “We know it’s in there. We saw it a week ago in Cincinnati and we’ve seen it plenty in the past. We got to get him in a different environment so he can get back to being himself, come back here and help us. We need him.” Lyles allowed one unearned run and four hits in seven innings on April 18 but has worked just 17 2/3 innings in four starts with 11 walks, nine strikeouts and 22 hits allowed. “He hasn’t been as aggressive as we’ve seen him in the past,” Weiss said. “He’s usually a guy that attacks the strike zone with all his stuff and for whatever reason hasn’t been as aggressive in the early going here.”

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) will play in his first simulated game since getting injured in spring training on Tuesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. He’s scheduled to throw about 50 pitches in three innings. The 20th overall pick in the 2011 draft, Anderson missed the entire 2015 season with a second stress fracture in his left elbow. He was the Texas League pitcher of the year in 2014, when he went 7-4 with a 1.98 ERA for Double-A Tulsa.

RHP Chad Bettis threw a career-high 114 pitches as he allowed six hits and four runs in 6 2/3 innings. His previous high was 111 pitches at Oakland on July 1, 2015. Bettis has pitched at least six innings in four consecutive starts. Catcher Nick Hundley said, “I thought he used both sides of the plate really well. He attacked. He’s our horse. He’s the guy we look to. Whenever he’s on the mound, we expect to win. The work that he puts in -- he’s the leader of this staff.”

LHP Chris Rusin, who has been pitching in long relief, will start Friday at Arizona, taking the rotation spot of Jordan Lyles. Rusin is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four games and has pitched 9 2/3 scoreless innings in his past three outings. He threw 41 pitches in 3 1/3 innings Sunday and a season-high 44 pitches in four innings April 19. Rusin estimated he would be able throw 65-70 pitches Friday in his start. “He hasn’t been built up all that much,” manager Walt Weiss said. “He got behind the 8-ball in spring training (with an inflamed left middle finger). We couldn’t build him up as a starter, so it was a better fit for him in our ‘pen breaking camp. He’s been up to mid-40s the last couple times out. Pitch count will be an issue with him the first time or two out there. But we’re in that spot now where it’s close enough where we can use him as a starter and build him up as we go.”

LF Ryan Raburn was ejected for the first time in his 11-year career. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett tossed Raburn after he argued a called third strike in the sixth. Raburn, who was upset in the first when Barrett called him out on a third strike, was walking away from the plate when Barrett tossed him. ”“It’s a one-run ballgame at the time,” Raburn said. “Those are not good calls. They’re not good at all. I don’t know what else to do. Try to tell them they ain’t strikes, I guess he didn’t like it. We’re playing our tails off. Our pitcher’s out there battling his tail off. It’s unfortunate but I don’t think I did anything that terrible to get called out. It’d be one thing if they were borderline calls, but those are not borderline calls.”

C Nick Hundley (concussion) was activated and went 1-for-4 with a triple. He suffered a concussion when he was struck in the mask with a foul ball on April 13 and went on the seven-day concussion disabled list the following day. Hundley played two rehab games with Class A Modesto on Saturday and Sunday. He will be wearing a new mask that has additional padding in the jaw and forehead areas.

RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) will throw 20-25 pitches in Scottsdale, Ariz., Tuesday in a full-bore bullpen session after throwing a light session Saturday. The Rockies signed Motte, who has been on the disabled list all season, to a two-year, $10 million contract in the offseason to fortify the back end of their bullpen.