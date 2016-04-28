Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) played six innings for high Class A Modesto at Visalia and went 0-for-4 with one strikeout. He is scheduled to play the entire game there Wednesday. If all goes well, Blackmon is expected to be activated Friday, when he is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list as the Rockies open a series at Arizona.

RHP Jordan Lyles, who was optioned Monday to Triple-A Albuquerque after going 1-1 with a 7.64 ERA in four starts with the Rockies, must hone his fastball command. Manager Walt Weiss said, “When you talk about pitching, the common denominator with successful pitchers is fastball command. Everything works off of fastball command, and that’s no different with Jordan. I think when he rediscovers that, he’s going to be himself again. We told him he would let us know when he’s ready to go (back to the Rockies).”

SS Trevor Story was given his first day off after starting the Rockies’ first 19 games. Story had a historic start, becoming the first player in his history to hit seven homers in his first six major league games, but he has just six hits in his past 38 at-bats with 15 strikeouts in his past 10 games. Story hasn’t hit a homer in his past six games while going 2-for-22. Story’s strikeout frequency isn’t new; he averaged one strikeout every 3.3 at-bats in the minors. He hasn’t been giving away at-bats, and numerous times he has made a pitcher work with an extended at-bat. Manager Walt Weiss said, “He’s still going up there with a plan. ... Doesn’t mean it always works out, it’s a tough league we’re playing in.”

SS Cristhian Adames went 2-for-3 against the Pirates while making his third start of the season. It was the second multi-hit game of his career. The other was Sept. 6, 2015, against San Francisco. Adames also had a career-high two walks and reached base a career-high four times.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa strained his left groin running out a grounder in the third inning and left the game. He allowed four runs on five hits, including three homers, while walking three (one intentionally) and striking out five in three innings. In five starts, De La Rosa, who was Colorado’s Opening Day starter, is 1-3 with a 10.18 ERA. He never previously allowed three homers in a game at Coors Field before doing it twice this season -- on Tuesday against Pittsburgh and on April 9 against San Diego. In 20 1/3 innings this season, De La Rosa has given up seven homers.