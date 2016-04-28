Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) is scheduled to throw batting practice Friday in extended spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Rockies have been very cautious and slow with Matzek, whose control issues again surfaced in spring training and resulted in him leaving camp for several weeks. The Rockies had him throw repeated bullpen sessions before deeming him ready to face hitters.

CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe, left foot) played the entire game for Class A Modesto at Visalia and went 1-for-4 with one run scored to complete a two-game rehab assignment. He is expected to be activated on Friday, when he is eligible to come off the disabled list and the Rockies open a series at Arizona.

SS Trevor Story hit his ninth home run to set a record for homers by a National League rookie in April. The old record of eight was set by Albert Pujols in 2001. Jose Abreu set the major league record with 10 for the Chicago White Sox in 2014. The previous Rockies record for rookie home runs in April was four by both Clint Barmes and Brad Hawpe in 2005.

RHP Eddie Butler was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque, where in four starts he is 2-0 with a 4.09. He worked six innings in each of his past three starts. Butler relieved starter Jon Gray after 3 2/3 innings and threw 41 pitches while working 2 1/3 innings and allowing one run. The Rockies will have to decide whether Butler or long reliever Christian Bergman, who threw 51 pitches Tuesday night, will start Sunday at Arizona in place of De La Rosa.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa strained left groin) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. He was injured running out a ground ball in the third inning Tuesday night and left the game. In five games, De La Rosa is 1-3 with a 10.18 ERA and opponents are batting .330 against him. He had never allowed three homers in a game at Coors Field prior to this season but has done it twice this year -- on April 9 against San Diego and Tuesday against Pittsburgh. In his five starts, De La Rosa has pitched just 20 1/3 innings and has not made it through five innings in four outings. His velocity has dropped, and De La Rosa said, “I feel like my arm is kind of lazy, but I don’t know what’s wrong.”