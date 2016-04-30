FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 30, 2016 / 5:25 AM / in a year

Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CF Charlie Blackmon (turf toe) was activated from the disabled list Friday. Blackmon hit .185 with six runs and three RBIs in the first eight games of the season before going on the DL.

OF Brandon Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. Barnes was hitting .191 with four RBIs.

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed off waivers by the Rockies from Boston. The Rockies then optioned him Triple-A Reno on Friday.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was held out of the starting lineup, and, combined with Thursday’s rainout, had a two-day break. .

