Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon was 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in his first game since being activated from the disabled list earlier Friday. Blackmon was placed on the DL with turf toe of his left foot on April 14. “Charlie certainly adds to our club, especially offensively at the top of the order,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “He feels very much at home in that leadoff spot.” He hit .185 with six runs, three RBIs and two RBIs in the first eight games of the season before being placed on the DL. Blackmon was 1-for-8 in two games on a rehab assignment at Class A Modesto.

SS Trevor Story tied White Sox 1B Jose Abreu’s major league record for homers by a rookie in the month of April when he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. Story also tied George Scott’s record of quickest to 10 homers in a season. Both did it in 21 games. ”Maybe when it’s all said and done it will be something cool to look back on but right now I‘m just worried about winning games,“ Story said about the multiple records.” Story has five homers in four games in Arizona’s Chase Field this season. “I feel like it’s always good weather here,” he said. “We play spring training here, so it’s a familiar place. I grew up playing in the heat, so yeah, I guess you could say I feel comfortable here.”

OF Brandon Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday when CF Charlie Blackmon was activated from the disabled list. “‘Barnsey’ has done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “Statistics for him are deceiving, like they usually are for guys who aren’s every-day players.” Barnes was hitting .194 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs in 31 at-bats for the Rockies.

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed off waivers by the Rockies from Boston. The Rockies then optioned him Triple-A Reno on Friday.

LF Ryan Raburn is 6-for-15 with three home runs against left-handed pitchers this year after hitting a bases-empty homer in the fourth inning of Arizona LHP Robbie Ray. Raburn was hit by a pitch in the left leg by LHP Keith Hessler in the eighth inning and was removed in the last of the inning.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was given a planned day off when Arizona started LHP Robbie Ray. “I targeted this day for him several days ago,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “I think it helps we had the cancellation (Thursday), because now he gets two days.” The Rockies began a stretch of 16 straight games Friday. “We don’t have the off days like we did the first few weeks of the season, so I will start to target some days for certain guys who have been going to the post every day.” Gonzalez was 4-for-12 with a homer in the season-opening three-game series at Chase Field on April 4-6.

RHP Jason Motte (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday. “He looked good,” Colorado manager Walt Weiss said. “H’s moving full-speed ahead.” Motte will pitch a rehab assignment before returning, Weiss said, but that has not been scheduled. Motte will travel with the Rockies on their 10-game road trip to Arizona, San Diego and San Francisco. “If an injured player is taking part in baseball activities, we like to keep him around so we can keep our eyes on him,” Weiss said.