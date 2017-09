RHP Carlos Estevez surrendered a two-run lead on just eight pitches Saturday, but manager Walt Weiss was impressed by what followed.

SS Trevor Story finished his first month in the majors with two hits -- an RBI double off Zack Greinke and a two-run triple in the ninthr.

RF Carlos Gonzalez padded his career .270 average at Chase Field with three more hits in four at-bats.