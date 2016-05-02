Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

3B Nolan Arenado hit his major-league-leading 11th home run Sunday, a towering shot a couple of feet inside the left-field foul pole and into the Diamondbacks’ bullpen. It was only Arenado’s fourth home run in 112 at-bats at Chase Field. He also made some stellar defensive plays in the late innings, leading Rockies manager Walt Weiss to say he’s “never seen a better” third baseman. “We just shake our head at how he makes those plays.”

SS Trevor Story finally was quieted at Chase Field, finishing 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts. Entering the game, Story hit .348 (8-for-23) with five home runs and 12 RBIs in his first five games at Chase Field.

RHP Chad Bettis pitched into the seventh inning for the second straight start, allowing three runs on nine hits over six-plus innings with four strikeouts. The outing was a far cry from his first start of the season against the Diamondbacks on April 5, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Jon Gray (0-0, 11.42) will look for his first decision in his third start Monday at San Diego. Gray has allowed 16 hits and 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings since coming off the 15-day disabled list because of an abdominal strain.

LF Gerardo Parra homered into the swimming pool beyond the right-center-field fence, Parra is 13-for-35 in his past seven games with four doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs. Parra, a one-time member of the Diamondbacks, last homered at Chase Field on July 21, 2014 against Detroit’s Justin Verlander.