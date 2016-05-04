Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (sore right shoulder) continued his throwing program, but manager Walt Weiss stressed the club is being cautious with the reliever.

3B Nolan Arenado, who was 2-for-3 against Padres RHP James Shields on Monday night, has a career .538 (14-for-26) average against Shields. It is Arenado’s highest hit total and batting average (minimum 20 at-bats) against any active pitcher. Overall, Arenado is hitting .462 (12-for-26) with four homers and eight RBIs in his past six games.

SS Trevor Story was selected the National League Rookie of the Month for April. Story tied the major league rookie record with 10 April homers, and his 17 extra-base hits for his first month in the majors tied for the second-highest total ever. He also drove in 20 runs in April while batting .261 (24-for-92).

RHP Jon Gray recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts against the Padres on Monday night while allowing two runs on four hits and a walk in six innings. Gray retired 21 of the last 23 hitters he faced. Gray has a 2.77 ERA in five career games on the road. Twenty-four of the 38 career earned runs allowed by Gray have come in the first two innings of games, with 13 scoring in the first innings of games.

RHP Eddie Butler will make his first start of the season for the Rockies on Tuesday night in the spot of injured LHP Jorge De La Rosa. It will be Butler’s second appearance since being recalled from Triple-A on April 27. He gave up a run to Pittsburgh on two hits in 2 1/3 innings on April 27. Butler was 3-10 with a 5.90 ERA in 16 starts for the Rockies last season.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained groin) threw a bullpen session. He might make two minor league rehab starts before coming off the disabled list.