Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (sore shoulder) continues to make progress and had an extended throwing session on Tuesday. But don’t expect Castro to be joining the team soon. “We’re going to be cautious with him,‘’ manager Walt Weiss said. ”We’re going to take (it) extremely slow with him.‘’

RHP Carlos Estevez continues to impress manager Walt Weiss. Estevez has the ingredients, Weiss said, to possibly be a closer. “That’s something that could be in his future because of his stuff and his makeup,‘’ Weiss said. ”He’s had one speed bump, but he is very confident and we’ve seen that right away. Estevez leans on his fastball but also has an effective slider and changeup. He has seen action in five games with six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

SS Trevor Story (2 for 4) recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season, which is third most among National League rookies. His 21 RBIs are the most among NL rookies. Not only is Story producing at the plate, but he looked good in the field as well, making a tough play on a slow grounder.

RHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained groin) has started his throwing program with a session on Tuesday. De La Rosa will need at least one, and maybe two, rehab starts before he can rejoin the rotation, according to manager Walt Weiss.