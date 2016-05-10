Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to pitch one inning in extended spring training for the first time Tuesday.

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) gave up a hit to the one batter he faced in extended spring training after retiring the one batter he faced Saturday.

INF Daniel Descalso (fractured left hand) played all nine innings in his first rehab game for Triple-A Albuquerque and went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one walk.

LHP Tyler Anderson (right oblique strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and optioned to Double-A Hartford.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and gave up three hits and two runs, one earned, with three walks and three strikeouts. He threw 74 pitches, 43, strikes and is scheduled to make one more rehab start for Albuquerque on Saturday and throw 85-90 pitches.

SS Jose Reyes, currently on paid leave as MLB reviews his offseason domestic-violence arrest, could be facing at least a 60-game suspension.

RHP Jason Motte (right shoulder strain) threw 25 pitches in a simulated game. He is scheduled to begin what is expected to be a lengthy rehab assignment Wednesday by pitching one inning for Triple-A Albuquerque at Salt Lake City followed by another one-inning stint there Friday.