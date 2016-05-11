Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 to extend his season-high hitting streak to eight games. During that stretch, he is hitting .333 (10-for-30) with three doubles, one homer, three RBIs and three runs. Since he came off the disabled list April 29 after recovering from turf toe on his left foot, Blackmon has gone 14-for-46 (.304).

SS Trevor Story went 0-for-4, ending his five-game hitting streak. He has 15 RBIs against the Diamondbacks, the most ever for a rookie in a single season against them. The 15 RBIs are tied for 10th all-time for Rockies players against Arizona in a single season. Carlos Gonzalez holds the record with 20 RBIs against the Diamondbacks in 2010.

LHP Chris Rusin gave up four runs and 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings with two walks and four strikeouts against ARIzona. He has yielded 23 hits in 10 innings in his past two starts. Rusin worked five scoreless innings before giving up four runs in the sixth, snapping his scoreless streak at home of 10 2/3 innings.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) returned to the team to prepare for his rehab start Saturday for Triple-A Albuquerque.

LF Gerardo Parra went 1-for-4 with a double Tuesday. His 13 doubles are tied for fourth in the majors with Pittsburgh’s Starling Marte. Parrra has hit safely in seven of eight games against Arizona this year, going 12-for-33 (.364) with eight doubles, one homer, five RBIs and four runs.