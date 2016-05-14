Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) will begin his rehab assignment and work one inning Friday night for Triple-A Albuquerque. .

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) is scheduled to face one batter Friday night for High Class A Modesto. He began a rehab assignment with that club Wednesday and walked the one batter he faced on four pitches that were not close to being strikes.

INF Daniel Descalso, who suffered a fractured left hand March 11, was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday.

1B/OF Ben Paulsen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.