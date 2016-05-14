Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) will begin his rehab assignment and work one inning Friday night for Triple-A Albuquerque. .

RHP Miguel Castro (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque and suffered the loss against Salt Lake. He threw 15 pitches, 10 strikes, in one inning and allowed three hits, including a home run, and two runs.

LHP Tyler Matzek (anxiety) walked the one batter he faced on four pitches in his second rehab appearance for Class A Modesto. It was the same outcome Matzek had when he began his rehab assignment with that club Wednesday and walked the one batter he faced on four pitches that were not close.

INF Daniel Descalso was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list, pinch hit in the eighth and grounded out. He suffered a fractured left hand March 11 and was placed on the disabled list April 3 retroactive to March 25. In four rehab games with Triple-A Albuquerque, Descalso went 6-for-15 (.400) with one double, one RBI, one runs scored and three walks. The left-handed hitting Descalso will serve as the backup first baseman to Mark Reynolds in addition to playing the other three infield positions.

CF Charlie Blackmon went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI for his second straight three-hit game as he extended his hitting streak to 10 games. During that span, Blackmon is hitting .410 (16-for-39) with four doubles, two homers, seven RBIs and six runs scored. Since coming off the disabled list April 29, Blackmon is hitting .364 (20-for-55) with six doubles, one triple, three homers, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored.

RHP Jon Gray won for the first time in 14 career starts as he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. He threw a career-high 105 pitches in a career-high-tying seven innings. He singled up the middle in the fifth for his first major league hit, after starting his career 0-for-19. In his past three starts, Gray is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA (20 innings pitched, 4 earned runs) with 10 hits allowed, four walks and 24 strikeouts.

SS Jose Reyes was suspended without pay through May 31 for violating Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence policy.

1B/OF Ben Paulsen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

1B/OF Ben Paulsen was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque to make room on the active roster for INF Daniel Descalso, who was reinstated from the disabled list. The Rockies demoted Paulsen rather than INF Cristhian Adames, because the latter was out of minor league options and likely would not have cleared waivers. Adames is a utility infielder like Descalso, but the Rockies did not want to risk losing him had they designated him for assignment to take him off the active roster. Paulsen, 28, made his first Opening Day roster this year. In 29 games for the Rockies, Paulsen has hit .258 (17-for-66) with five doubles, one homer, 10 RBIs, six runs scored and 18 strikeouts.