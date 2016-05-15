Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

C Tony Wolters went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a five-run third inning on Saturday. The hit came during an at-bat when Mets manager Terry Collins was ejected by home-plate umpire Carlos Torres. Wolters swung at a low pitch from Logan Verrett. Replays seemed to indicate Wolters missed the ball, but Torres said he fouled it. Collins argued the call and was ejected. Wolters then doubled to put the Rockies ahead 5-1. He tied his career high for hits (April 14 against San Francisco) and RBIs (May 5 at San Francisco).

CF Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 on Saturday with a two-run single that capped the scoring in a five-run third and extended his hitting streak to 11 games, one shy of his career high. He hit safely in 12 straight games last August. During his current streak, Blackmon is hitting .395 (17-for-43). The Rockies are 9-6 since Blackmon came off the disabled list on April 29. Since he was activated, Blackmon is batting .356 (21-for-59) with four doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and nine runs.

SS Trevor Story went 2-for-4 with a double and one run. In his past 15 games, he is hitting .333 (21-for-63) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers and 13 RBI.

RF Carlos Gonzalez was dropped from third to fifth in the lineup for the first time this year. He entered Saturday hitting .295 with four homers and 12 RBIs but had no homers in his past 94 at-bats and hitless in his past 15 at-bats with runners in scoring position. Gonzalez went 0-for-4 with one strikeout on Saturday.