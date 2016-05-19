Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Miguel Castro was reinstated from the disabled list Wednesday, and the Rockies optioned him to Triple-A Albuquerque. Castro had been out since April 17 because of inflammation in his right shoulder. He made two rehab appearances for Albuquerque, allowing three runs in two innings. Castro had a 1.50 ERA in six relief outings for the Rockies this season.

LHP Chris Rusin, despite allowing just two runs on six hits in six innings Wednesday night at St. Louis, once again came away without a win on the road. Rusin has not won in his last 18 starts on the road, going 0-10. His last road win came on Aug. 9, 2013, at St. Louis, when he was a member of the Cubs.

RHP Jon Gray will make his sixth start of the season in the finale of the series Thursday in St. Louis. It will be his first career start against the Cardinals. After making 13 starts to begin his career without a victory, Gray defeated the Mets on May 13 for his first win.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa, out since April 26 because of a groin injury, will make his third start Thursday during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Albuquerque. The biggest concern for the Rockies is that he pitched just a combined 7 2/3 innings in his first two starts. “When you have three-, four-inning starts, it wreaks havoc on the bullpen for an entire series,” manager Walt Weiss said.

SS Jose Reyes, who is suspended through May 31 by Major League Baseball for a violation of the domestic-abuse policy, is expected to report to the Rockies’ spring training facility in Arizona on Thursday to begin working out. He has not been involved in any team activities since before spring training. He will be allowed to participated in extended spring training workouts and games while completing his suspension.

RHP Jason Motte, who has been battling a shoulder injury and has yet to pitch for the Rockies this season, is set to pitch on back-to-back days later this week during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. On Tuesday he walked two and gave up a home run in two-thirds of an inning for Albuquerque.