Colorado Rockies - PlayerWatch

RHP Scott Oberg was placed on the disabled list. RHP Jordan Lyles was 1-1 in four starts earlier this season, but he will move into Bergman’s long reliever role.

LHP Tyler Matzek was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Class A Modesto, Calif. Matzek had been on the DL since April 3 because of anxiety issues. He had been pitching at Modesto on a rehab assignment.

RHP Jordan Lyles and Miguel Castro were brought up from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and RHP Christian Bergman was sent down.

RHP Christian Bergman had to come out of Thursday night’s game against the Cardinals after just 2/3 of an inning with an apparent oblique injury.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa made his third rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque, by far the best outing he has had since going down in late April with a groin injury. De La Rosa pitched seven innings against New Orleans, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked two and struck out three. He threw 94 pitches, 59 for strikes, and had a no-decision in the game.

C Nick Hundley continues to move closer to getting back in the Rockies’ lineup. He caught a bullpen session for RHP Chad Bettis on Thursday as he tries to recover from an oblique injury that has had him on the DL since May 7. As long as there are no ill effects from catching, his next activity will be trying to swing a bat. He is trying to be patient to avoid a recurrence of the injury after already missing 10 games this year because of a concussion.

RHP Jason Motte pitched for Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday night, working one scoreless inning and striking out two. He has yet to pitch for the Rockies this season because of a shoulder injury.